UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND CAT RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2132
Date Found January 22, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Lake Pinehurst neighborhood
Street or Road Sugar Pine Dr
Closest Major Intersection Lodge Pole and Burning Tree
Finder's Name Tim Slusser
Finder's email sarahslusser@bellsouth.net
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 420-1791
Alternate phone (828) 443-9539
Additional Comments Friendly, brown/black tabby, Male, nylon collar faded colors, Microchip # AVID 086 878 027 Linked to Animal Welfare League of Chicago
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Black/Brown/Striped
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Faded colors
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.