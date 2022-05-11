Submission ID: 2642
Date Found May 11, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) The Carolina: Across from Moore Cty Airport, Carthage
Street or Road corner of Airport Rd, Ave of the Carolinas, and Ramble Ridge
Closest Major Intersection Airport Rd and Ave of the Carolinas
Finder's Name Julie Tipton
Finder's email pk82698@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 916-2430
Additional Comments Hiding in the bushes near the bus stop. super friendly and very chatty. Couldn't get him in the car, but I will keep checking on him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DHS
Markings brown/gray stripes, white chin and belly
Predominant Color brown/gray
2nd Color black
3rd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
