Submission ID: 2241
Date Found May 09, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Woodgreen
Closest Major Intersection Highway 5
Finder's Name Jules
Finder's email Jules.langaman@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 783-9003
Additional Comments Found a cat in woodgreen in woodgreen in Aberdeen. Polydactyl, friendly, beautiful cat. We have other pets so can’t take him or her in for the night. Area has a lot of roaming friendly cats but this one is new to me so hoping it didn’t escape. I’ve seen it twice today and it’s came running to me both times. Loves my 2 year old daughter. And can jump our fence to our back yard where we let our dogs, which probably isn’t a good idea.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Polydactyl, Strips, dots,
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Orange
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
