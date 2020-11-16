Submission ID: 2064
Date Found November 12, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Old US 1/15-501, Town & Country Shopping Center
Closest Major Intersection US 1 and Magnolia Dr
Finder's Name Jenny Butler
Finder's email jennysbutler3@gmail.com
Zip 28374-8478
Primary Phone (412) 760-0530
Additional Comments Very friendly kitten, about 3-4 months old. Jumped into car at the Cashpoint ATM in Big Lots plaza.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed domestic short hair
Markings tabby
Predominant Color gray
2nd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
