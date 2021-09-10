Submission ID: 2369
Date Found September 10, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Princess Gate, Whispering Pines
Street or Road Princess Gate Dr
Closest Major Intersection Airport Rd
Finder's Name Carrie Garneau
Finder's email cigi92131@hotmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 235-1012
Additional Comments I have been feeding this cat for months and not sure if he has a home. Since I will be moving soon, it is important I find out if this cat has a home. He will not let me pet him, but he does rub his head into my legs when I come out the door to feed him and he rolls around on the deck when I talk to him. I don't think he has been fixed. He's a big boy.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Siamese
Markings seal point with distinctive patch marking on right whisker area
Predominant Color brown
2nd Color white
3rd Color dark brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
