Submission ID: 2225
Date Found April 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Osage Lane
Closest Major Intersection Burning Tree
Finder's Name John Johnston
Finder's email jjohnston563@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (732) 616-4968
Additional Comments Beautiful little cat. Just showed up one day. Looks very healthy.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Siamese
Markings Multi color
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
3rd Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
