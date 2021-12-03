Submission ID: 2475
Date Found November 30, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Sandhurst South in Southern Pines
Street or Road Tingley Court
Closest Major Intersection East Indiana Avenue and Fort Bragg Road
Finder's Name Rachel Leturno
Finder's email Eturnlflame2@aol.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (706) 573-1168
Additional Comments Found: Large tabby cat in the Sandhurst South neighborhood. She/he is still very timid and won’t let me pet them but comes back each day so could probably be caught with the right incentive/snack. I have not been able to catch them at this point to see gender or get them checked for a microchip. I do feel like they have an owner as they seem well fed. Please call if you are missing this scared cat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Orange striped tabby cat with larger white stripes on the end of tail and green eyes
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color Light orange
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.