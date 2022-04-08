Submission ID: 2603
Date Found November 01, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Sandhurst South - Southern Pines
Street or Road Tingley Court
Closest Major Intersection Fort Bragg Road
Finder's Name Rachel Leturno
Finder's email Eturnlflame2@aol.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (706) 573-1168
Additional Comments This cat has been coming and going from our yard and neighbors yards for months. We thought we found his owner but this cat is not neutered and she just mentioned that her cat is. He is a orange tabby with some white in his tail and body. He has his claws He has green eyes.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange tabby
Markings White tipped tail, green eyes
Predominant Color Light Orange
2nd Color Medium orange
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
