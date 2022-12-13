Submission ID: 2906
Finder's First Name Elizabeth
Finder's email eenix0909@gmail.com
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found December 12, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) outside West End Presbyterian Church in West End, NC
Street or Road 275 Knox Lane West End, NC 27376
Closest Major Intersection 211 and 73 by West End Firestation
Finder's Name Elizabeth
Finder's email eenix0909@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (843) 303-7275
Additional Comments Cat was first spotted on Sunday morning December 11 but could not be found again by the time people were able to try to catch him later that evening; able to feed him and bring him inside on Monday morning, December 12.
He was found with no microchip, no collar, and no other identification.
He is small and skinny, definitely a kitten but unsure of exact age. He is incredibly friendly, affectionate and sweet!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video)
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat/kitten
Breed shorthaired orange cat
Markings orange fur with white stripes/spots
Predominant Color orange
2nd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
