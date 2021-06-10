Submission ID: 2263
Date Found May 28, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road 660 South Valley Road
Closest Major Intersection Spring Road
Finder's Name Cindi Carr
Finder's email cindicarr421@gmail.com
Zip 28397
Primary Phone (910) 585-3454
Alternate phone (910) 692-8384
Additional Comments Very friendly, white front legs, orange back legs, yellow eyes
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings White blaze on nose, dark and light orange rings on tail
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.