Submission ID: 2021
Date Found October 07, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst #6, Pinehurst, NC
Street or Road 10 Scott Rd
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 and Juniper Creek Blvd/Pinehurst #6
Finder's Name Tracy Rezen
Finder's email Tracy.angeles7@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (716) 464-0053
Alternate phone (919) 428-8934
Additional Comments The cat has been coming to our house nightly for a couple months.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange Domestic Short Hair Tabby
Markings Orange and White stripes
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.