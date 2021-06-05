Submission ID: 2260
Date Found June 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Westmoore area
Street or Road Reeder road
Closest Major Intersection Chriscoe road and 705
Finder's Name April
Finder's email Itsjustspring@gmail.com
Zip 27341
Primary Phone (336) 465-3776
Additional Comments Orange and white tabby with some white patches. Less then one year old. Has blue color with bow and bell. Male. Not neutered. Trying to catch him. He is walking around crying like he is lost. Someone’s pet for sure. Was able to touch 1 time, but then he ran away.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby cat
Markings Orange and white
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
