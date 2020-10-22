Submission ID: 2036
Date Found October 20, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Youngs Rd. 1/2 mile off HWY1
Street or Road Youngs Rd.
Closest Major Intersection HWY1
Finder's Name Tami
Finder's email k9s_only@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (910) 245-2633
Alternate phone (404) 538-2565
Additional Comments Cat is microchipped. Owner needs to verify # to claim.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Orange & white
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
