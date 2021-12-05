Submission ID: 2479
Date Found November 29, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron Moore county side
Street or Road Read road
Closest Major Intersection 24-27
Finder's Name Heather oliver
Finder's email Holiver3675@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 528-1378
Additional Comments Just showed up a week ago very loving and you can tell they were taken care of. I have already taken in two strays and can’t do another.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Fluffy
Markings None
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
