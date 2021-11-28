Submission ID: 2465
Date Found November 27, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) WEST END
Street or Road Edwards Court
Closest Major Intersection NC 211 and 73
Finder's Name Marcy
Finder's email marcypenrod@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (765) 251-2111
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American Short-hair
Markings White body, black tail, black patch on ear
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
