Submission ID: 2038
Date Found August 13, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Hill Rd, Southern Pines
Street or Road Hill Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hill & Indiana
Finder's Name Jose Camiña
Finder's email jcamina@nc.Remy.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 639-9191
Alternate phone (910) 690-9538
Additional Comments Friendly & social. Doesn’t want to be picked up. Not aggressive with our cats & dogs.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American short hair
Markings Light stripes on tail and legs
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color Some white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
