Area Found (Please include city/town) Foxfire
Street or Road Woodland Circle
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic/short hair
Markings Small patch of white on chest
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
