Submission ID: 2078
Date Found November 29, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pine Grove Village Neighborhood
Street or Road Tall Timbers Dr
Closest Major Intersection Airport Rd
Finder's Name Angela
Finder's email ahoffman1591@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (410) 241-6905
Additional Comments Sweet Kitty looking for its family. Fluffy, orange and cream color. Missing right eye. Very friendly. No collar
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal cat
Breed unknown
Markings missing right eye
Predominant Color orange
2nd Color cream
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
