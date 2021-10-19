Submission ID: 2431
Date Found October 18, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst near Pinehurst Lake
Street or Road White Birch Ln
Closest Major Intersection Pinyon Circle
Finder's Name Amanda
Finder's email amanda.baines@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (919) 271-1469
Additional Comments Found wandering our street. Came when called and accepted food very urgently. Cat has a chip collar but the company that manages chip has been unable to get in touch with owner.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Medium Hair
Markings Tuxedo
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
