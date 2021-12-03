Submission ID: 2472
Date Found December 02, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road NC Hwy 22
Closest Major Intersection HWY 22-15/501
Finder's Name Moore Humane Society
Finder's email moorehumane@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 947-2631
Additional Comments This cat was originally found in 7Lakes area. On Gordon Point West End. She has been declawed on her front paws only. She's a very sweet cat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DMH Possibly Maine Coon Mix
Markings Declawed Front Paws ONLY
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.