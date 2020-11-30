Submission ID: 2075
Date Found November 27, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road Sycamore and Tarbell
Closest Major Intersection US 1
Finder's Name Deb Carpenter
Finder's email debcarpenter23@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (440) 289-7087
Additional Comments Very sweet and friendly - ran right up to me
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Striped
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color Tan
3rd Color Blavk
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
