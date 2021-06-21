Submission ID: 2273
Date Found June 16, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road 100 Pinyon Circle
Finder's Name Kevin Shimkus
Finder's email shimkke@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (312) 613-4473
Alternate phone (312) 312-0793
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Long haired domestic
Markings Grey with white paws
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.