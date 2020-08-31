UPDATE: NO OWNER IDENTIFIED, CAT WAS REHOMED AS OF 09-02-20
Submission ID: 1969
Date Found August 07, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Princess Gate, Whispering Pines
Street or Road Princess Gate Dr.
Closest Major Intersection Airport Rd
Finder's Name Carrie Garneau
Finder's email cigi92131@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 235-1012
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed domestic long hair
Markings calico or mixed colors
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
