Submission ID: 2593
Date Found March 24, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Seven Lakes West
Street or Road Banbridge Drive
Finder's Name Tami Little
Finder's email Tsalagi67@aol.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 673-0846
Alternate phone (910) 528-1472
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic long hair
Markings None
Predominant Color Light gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
