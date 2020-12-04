Submission ID: 2953
Date Lost November 30, 2020
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost NC 705 hwy
Owner's Full Name Emmanuel reza
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9106069322
Alternate Phone (910) 220-2120
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Wanda
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Patch of orange on her head.
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7 months old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
