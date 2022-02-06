Submission ID: 2534
Date Found February 05, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Seven Lakes
Street or Road 211
Closest Major Intersection across from Good Shepard
Finder's Name Mary Maloney
Finder's email momcatm1@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 269-6722
Additional Comments At Pinehurst Animal Hospital. Has been hit by a car. Multiple Injuries. Stable.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings none
Predominant Color grey and black tabby
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
