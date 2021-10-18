Submission ID: 2426
Date Found October 15, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines
Street or Road Rays Bridge Rd
Closest Major Intersection Eureka Church
Finder's Name Carolyne
Finder's email carolyne.davidson@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 986-6900
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic medium hair
Markings Fluffy
Predominant Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
