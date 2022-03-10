Submission ID: 2567
Date Found March 06, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage, NC
Street or Road Near 15/501 & 24/27
Closest Major Intersection 15/501 and 24/27
Finder's Name Lola Black
Finder's email oooh_lah@yahoo.com
Primary Phone (910) 783-8519
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Grey and white
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) N/a
Collar I.D. Tag(s) N/a
