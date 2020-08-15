Submission ID: 2792
Date Lost August 12, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Saunders Blvd
Closest Major Intersection Saunders and Highway 1
Owner's Full Name Emma
Email lilwarrior15@hotmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 210 912 4928
Additional Comments Found a cat. Cared for him/her while searching for its owner. Cat ran away. We just want to ensure that it's safe and happy. Please let us know if you see him/her.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Medium Hair
Markings White Legs and Belly
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Orange flea collar
