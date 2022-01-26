Found Cat Pinehurst

Submission ID: 2519

Date Found January 24, 2022

Area Found (Please include city/town) Garner, NC

Street or Road Heather Springs Dr.

Closest Major Intersection Timber Dr. and Aversboro Rd.

Finder's Name Heather Traub

Finder's email heathertraubb@aol.com

Zip 27529

Primary Phone (919) 623-9097

Additional Comments we found this cat in the hood of our car after riding from Pinehurst (where we work) back to our home in Garner, NC. Not sure when if may have gotten into the engine or how long it was there. Took it to SPCA to see if it was microchipped but unfortunately it wasn’t so we were advised to take him to the Wake County Animal Center at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh. We just want to reunite its owner! The animal center has him listed in their website.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Domestic Short Hair

Markings White markings

Predominant Color Grey

2nd Color White

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)

APPEARANCE

Tail of Pet Long

MICROCHIP

Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Flea

Collar Color(s) Grey

Collar I.D. Tag(s) None

