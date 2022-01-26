Submission ID: 2519
Date Found January 24, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Garner, NC
Street or Road Heather Springs Dr.
Closest Major Intersection Timber Dr. and Aversboro Rd.
Finder's Name Heather Traub
Finder's email heathertraubb@aol.com
Zip 27529
Primary Phone (919) 623-9097
Additional Comments we found this cat in the hood of our car after riding from Pinehurst (where we work) back to our home in Garner, NC. Not sure when if may have gotten into the engine or how long it was there. Took it to SPCA to see if it was microchipped but unfortunately it wasn’t so we were advised to take him to the Wake County Animal Center at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh. We just want to reunite its owner! The animal center has him listed in their website.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings White markings
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Grey
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
