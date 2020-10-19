Submission ID: 2033
Date Found October 18, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End, Seven Lakes area
Street or Road Broken Ridge Trail
Closest Major Intersection Route 211 and Seven Lakes Drive
Finder's Name Joan Trombini
Finder's email jtpets@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 783-6380
Additional Comments Very sweet, outgoing cat found wondering in this area for a few days. Doesn't belong in anyone in the neighborhood and we are trying to find her owners, or a home of her own. Very unique coloring - gray tabby with left front leg orange with white paw.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat, Short-hair
Breed Domestic Short-Hair
Markings Gray tabby, orange front leg and white on chest and paws
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color orange
3rd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
