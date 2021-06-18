Submission ID: 2271
Date Found June 16, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road West Shibui Avenue
Closest Major Intersection East Delaware Ave and May Street
Finder's Name Dan Hannon
Finder's email hannond131@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (845) 820-6346
Alternate phone (347) 215-0209
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tortie
Markings Black stripes and brindle
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Black
3rd Color Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
