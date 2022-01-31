UPDATE: CAT TAKEN TO MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES AS OF 2/2/22
Date Found January 31, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson Springs/Foxfire
Finder's Name Laura
Finder's email Laura-kc@centurylink.net
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (816) 820-5846
Additional Comments Found cat- very friendly
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Mixed
Markings Tabby
Predominant Color Grey/brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
