UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND CAT RETURNED SAFELY HOME
Submission ID: 3092
Finder's First Name Jordan
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found May 10, 2023
Area Found (Please include city/town) Downtown Southern Pines
Street or Road NE Broad Street
Finder's Name Jordan Lyons
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 850-7195
Additional Comments This sweet baby followed us home while we were on our walk. We gave him some food & water while he continued to hang around and show his affection. I could not let him stay outside for fear that something might happen to him & prevent him from making it home to his family. He is fed, and has a cozy spot in our guest room until he can return home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings A notch in one ear
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
