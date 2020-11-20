Submission ID: 2072
Date Found November 13, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) McLendon Hills, West End
Street or Road 161 Gails Road
Finder's Name Elaine Van Vliet
Finder's email elvv56@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 695-6860
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Persian ?
Markings Light gray feet & beautiful eyes
Predominant Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
