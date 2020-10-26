Submission ID: 2040
Date Found October 19, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinebluff
Street or Road W Philadelphia Ave
Closest Major Intersection Ridgecrest street
Finder's Name Cat acord
Finder's email Thorpe.catherine@gmail.com
Primary Phone (910) 401-8004
Additional Comments Gray cat shows up at my house every night around 7:30pm and hangs out for a couple of hours. He has a large opened wound on his throat, that appears to be cared for by someone. Please help me find his people. I’d hate to surrender him and find his people after, but I also want to make sure he gets the care he needs.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American short hair
Markings Full gray cat with darker gray rings on tail
Predominant Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.