Submission ID: 2513
Date Found January 09, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern pines
Closest Major Intersection Morganton by Dairy Queen
Finder's Name Tristyn
Finder's email tmurphy1089@yahoo.com
Primary Phone (910) 528-9706
Additional Comments He’s been sleeping on my doorstep for a few days, with food and a heating blanket, very sweet and desperate for some love.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short hair
Markings Yellow eyes, pink nose, white socks
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color White
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.