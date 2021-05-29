Submission ID: 2252
Date Found May 17, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage NC
Street or Road Union church road
Closest Major Intersection Farm life school rd
Finder's Name Linda
Finder's email Ligawi.lw@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 986-2660
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Gray and white
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
