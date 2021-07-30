Submission ID: 2316
Date Found July 26, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Enroth Ln Cal-de-sac, Carthage
Street or Road Needmore Rd
Closest Major Intersection McReynolds St + Old Glendon Rd
Finder's Name Matt Maslanka
Finder's email maslanka990@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (708) 567-8480
Additional Comments This cat likely has an owner somewhere in the area missing him. He comes when called, has walked up to multiple people in our family, and has sat with our dog on the porch and even slept next to her. He is currently hanging around our porch and spends the days under it, We can't bring him inside because we own other cats and he did not react well towards them.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American Shorthair
Markings Gray tabby marking, white chest, white feet, white nose and mouth
Predominant Color Greay
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
