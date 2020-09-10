Submission ID: 1993
Date Found September 06, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Village Acres Pinehurst
Street or Road Longleaf Dr W
Closest Major Intersection Marrickville Rd
Finder's Name Kathleen Black
Finder's email ksb229@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 639-0466
Additional Comments This little kitten came through my back fence Sunday afternoon. It's white with grey markings. I put it on Village Acres website.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Not sure
Markings White with gre
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Grey
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
