Submission ID: 2239
Date Found May 06, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road Off of Union Church Rd
Closest Major Intersection Close to Grady rd
Finder's Name Cathy
Finder's email Jackncoke724@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (540) 327-4215
Additional Comments Very affectionate, very vocal. Wish we could find his owner.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Young cat
Breed Cat
Markings White and Gray
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
