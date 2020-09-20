Submission ID: 2004
Date Found September 17, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Burning Tree Road
Closest Major Intersection Pine Vista
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 568-8750
Alternate phone (910) 255-6124
Additional Comments Very friendly. Appears to have spent some time indoors as wants to enter the home. No collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) n/a
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Medium Hair
Markings Tortoise Shell
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.