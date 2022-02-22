Submission ID: 2551
Date Found February 20, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Whispering Pines, NC
Street or Road Airport Road
Closest Major Intersection Trail Ends Road
Finder's Name Leigh
Finder's email arbonne.layton@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (407) 925-6278
Additional Comments Very sweet cat. No microchip was found when scanned Owner must provide proof of ownership.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Unknown
Markings White on chest
Predominant Color Pale orange
2nd Color White/cream
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) No collar
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tags
