Submission ID: 2405
Date Found September 20, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) The area known as Manly, Southern Pines
Street or Road 1560 North Ridge Street
Closest Major Intersection May Street- Yadkin Road intersection, near North Ridge Street.
Finder's Name Donna Turner
Finder's email Webturners56@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 695-9050
Alternate phone (910) 695-9050
Additional Comments I found a gray calico female cat with lots of white on her nose & legs. She showed up in our neighborhood , Sometime in September. Not sure of actual date. She now comes over to our place where I’m feeding other stray cats. She is wearing a Seresto flea collar. She has become more & more friendly recently. I can pick her up. Will take her to Vet soon to be checked for a microchip. She usually shows up at the feeders morning & night. We have too many cats, or I would take her in.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings White nose & white on legs.
Predominant Color Gray with calico
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Gray seresto flea collar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.