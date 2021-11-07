Submission ID: 2444
Date Found November 06, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road E Saunders Ave
Closest Major Intersection E Saunders/ Tarbell / US 1
Finder's Name Karen Krogulski
Finder's email kharring15@yahoo.com
Primary Phone (919) 521-1787
Additional Comments Was not able to catch, crossed E Saunders from wooded area
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Medium hair
Markings Blue Tortie?
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color Tan
3rd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
