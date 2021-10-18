Submission ID: 2423
Date Found October 17, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Poplar St
Closest Major Intersection Elm St & Poplar St
Finder's Name Kathy Weber
Finder's email katrn72@hotmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (810) 664-5245
Alternate phone (810) 625-0038
Additional Comments Friendly to humans but, hisses at other cats
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Large dark stripped cat
Breed Tiger cat
Markings Tiger stripes
Predominant Color Grayish/black
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
