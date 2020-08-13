Submission ID: 1974
Date Found August 13, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Talamore
Street or Road McNish rd
Closest Major Intersection 24
Finder's Name Camasso
Finder's email birdieon16@aol.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 725-0084
Additional Comments Roaming around this am- dark gray white adult ? Tabby
24 McNish Rd.
Talamore, southern pines
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat, adult tabby
Breed Tabby cat
Markings White too
Predominant Color Dark gray
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.