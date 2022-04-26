Submission ID: 2620
Date Found April 25, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Seven Lakes
Street or Road Vanore Road and Otter Drive
Finder's Name Lisa Krzyzewski
Finder's email Lisakrzyz@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (678) 640-5106
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Long hair charcoal gray female cat
Breed Domestic medium hair
Markings Solid gray excellent condition
Predominant Color Charcoal gray
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
