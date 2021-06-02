Submission ID: 2256
Date Found June 01, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Magnolia Road
Closest Major Intersection Rattlesnake
Finder's Name Marti Campbell
Finder's email martijocampbell@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 603-4103
Alternate phone (910) 695-5553
Additional Comments Sweet, calico kitty found on Magnolia Road behind Short Stop. Appears to be between 1-2 years old and weighs approximately 6 pounds. She was taken to the vet and is not micro-chipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed domestic medium long hair
Markings calico
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.