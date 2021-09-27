Submission ID: 2393
Date Found September 24, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen/Hoke Co side
Closest Major Intersection Reservation/Calloway
Finder's Name Jo Kula
Finder's email MrsJKula@aol.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 920-6216
Additional Comments This very sweet but shy/timid cat showed up last night. She looks to be pregnant. And wants badly to come up to us but is timid. She doesn’t look to be feral nor out in her own too long. She has injured ears. She purrs very loud and loves to make the biscuits with her paws.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Calico
Markings Calico
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Orange brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
